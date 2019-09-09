Red Sox fire Dave Dombrowski

David Dombrowski, the Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations, answers a question during a news conference at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016, Boston. The Indians knocked the Red Sox out of the postseason, completing a three-game American League Division Series sweep. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

News comes less than a year after Boston won 108 regular season games, and the 2018 World Series.

BOSTON (WPRI) – Dave Dombrowski is out as the Red Sox President of Baseball Operations.

Team spokesman Kevin Gregg told the media late Sunday night that the team has parted ways with Dombrowski. An official announcement is expected Monday. ESPN reports that assistant General Manager Eddie Romero will take over as head of the baseball ops department.

Dombrowski joined the Red Sox in 2015, and played a major role in building the team that won the World Series last season.

The news was delivered moments after the Red Sox lost to the rival New York Yankees Sunday night.

