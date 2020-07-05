Red Cross helping two people after Warwick fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Red Cross is assisting two people after an early morning house fire in Warwick.

Firefighters responded to a home on Marquette Ave. around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, then found fire in the front part of the home. Crews were able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes.

A woman and her adult daughter who live were able to make it out safely. They are now staying with family members.

There was extensive damage caused by the fire.

The cause of the appears to be accidental, but is still under investigation.

It is unclear right now if he home is a total loss.