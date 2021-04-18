Red Cross helping 58 people after 4-alarm fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Red Cross is assisting 22 families, including 34 adults and 24 children, after a a four alarm fire in Providence on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Chatham Street just before 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Officials on scene said the design of the structure allowed the flames to quickly spread. Everyone was able to make it out safely.

Of the 16 units in the building, four had fire damage and the rest had smoke and water damage.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.