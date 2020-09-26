Rally in support of President Trump held the at State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A rally in support of President Donald Trump was held in Providence Saturday morning.

Hundreds gathered outside of the steps of the State House, holding banners and waving Trump 2020 flags, while chanting “Fill the Seat”.

Trump is expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court at a ceremony this evening, replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A small group of people gathered on the sidewalk near the State House to protest the rally, holding “Black Lives Matter” flags.

Several police officers put themselves in between supporters and protestors, looking to keep the demonstration peaceful.

On Friday, for the third night in a row, dozens of protesters took to the streets of Providence to rally against a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge the officers in Breonna Taylor’s death.