R.I’s COVID response team to discuss testing with Senate oversight committee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Leaders of Rhode Island’s COVID response are scheduled to face a government ethics and oversight committee Monday.

Accompanied by other members of the Rhode Island Department of Health, members of R.I.’s COVID response will be discussing testing in the state.

Monday’s hearing will include presentations from Tom McCarthy, Director of COVID response, and Marc Pappas, R.I Chief COVID Administrator.

The hearing in front of the Senate Committee comes as towns and communities continue to hand out tens of thousands of free, at-home testing kits to help limit the spread of the virus.

“We will continue to bring in all the supplies that we need to keep people safe, and then we’ll distribute them at the point and times we think it’s most important. Hopefully, the virus infections are going to go down significantly, that’s what we’re being told, and then when that happens, we’ll store up the supplies, just in case there’s another variant that might come our way, ” said Governor Dan McKee.

Additionally, East Greenwich, South Kingstown, and Tiverton are holding specific testing distribution events on Monday.

The hearing is scheduled to take place virtually at 5:30 p.m