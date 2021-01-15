Q&A: When can I get a vaccine in Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — No topic related to the pandemic is driving more conversation and spurring more questions right now than how and when people will get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since Rhode Island started vaccinating people on Dec. 14, people across the state have eagerly awaited news about when it will be their turn to get inoculated.

Many questions don’t have clear answers yet, but here’s a breakdown of what we know so far.

Can I get a vaccine right now?

Probably not.

Due to limited supply, the state of Rhode Island is only vaccinating certain frontline workers and high-risk individuals as part of Phase 1 of the rollout. Those groups — totaling about 200,000 Rhode Islanders — are broken down below and will be prioritized in that order.

(As of 1/15/2021)

I fall into one of these categories. How do I set up an appointment?

Contact your employer or place of residence.

The R.I. Department of Health is sending vaccines to various community and health care partners, who in turn are scheduling appointments with their employees or residents. If you fall under one of these categories, get in contact with your boss, union, trade group or place of residence to see if appointments are available yet.

I don’t fall into one of these categories. When will Phase 2 start?

It’s unclear, but Rhode Island officials have set a tentative goal of beginning Phase 2 by April.

April? Why so far away?

There aren’t enough vaccines. Health officials say the state is receiving 14,000 doses per week, meaning it can only inoculate about 2,000 people per day. Based on that pace, the state estimates it could get through most of Phase 1 by the end of March. Officials say the process will speed up if more vaccine becomes available.

Who will get vaccinated in Phase 2?

That’s also unclear.

State health officials still have not decided who will get vaccinated next and have not committed to a timeline for when a decision will be made. Currently, they say they are taking into consideration age, underlying health conditions, geography, occupation or some combination of those.

What are the age considerations?

Older adults first. COVID-19 has disproportionately killed older adults: Rhode Islanders ages 60 and older make up about 31% of the adult population, but they represent 94% of the state’s nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths since March. Fewer Rhode Islanders died during World War II.

Why underlying health conditions?

People who are sick are at a higher risk of dying. Like older adults, people with high-risk underlying health conditions are more likely to die after contracting the virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a list of high-risk conditions, ranging from cancer and heart conditions to smoking and Type 2 diabetes.

Why are they considering geography?

Some communities have been hit harder than others during the pandemic. Central Falls, with 20,000 residents living across roughly one square mile, has the highest rates of infections and hospitalizations in Rhode Island; Smithfield, Johnston and Woonsocket have the highest rates of deaths. The state has already started a pilot program in Central Falls, where health officials are inoculating anyone 65 years and older.

I have a high-risk job, but it’s not part of Phase 1. Will I be vaccinated during Phase 2?

Maybe. The state has identified about 220,000 people considered frontline essential workers who did not qualify during Phase 1. The full group is listed below and interest groups are already jockeying for prioritization.

Can I pre-register for a vaccine?

Not yet. But on Jan. 15 health officials said they were considering some type of registry where people would be able to sign up and then be notified when eligible for a vaccine.

When I do get a vaccine, where will I get it?

There could be multiple options. Right now, most injections are happening in controlled settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes. Once the process moves out into the community, people could get vaccinated in various places, ranging from pop-up clinics to pharmacies. If the vaccine becomes widely available, health officials say large-scale vaccination venues will be considered.

The federal government has indicated it will not hold back second doses. Will that speed up the process?

Probably not. It just means the state will be responsible for holding back that second dose, meaning the weekly supply of 14,000 doses would remain the same.

Is there any way the process speeds up?

Yes, with more vaccine. If the federal government increased how much Rhode Island is eligible to receive, or if more vaccines become available and overall supply is increased, Rhode Island would be able to start vaccinating at a faster clip.

Want to learn more?

Here are three links where you can find out more information about COVID-19 and the vaccine: