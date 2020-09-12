Q&A: Brown researchers aim to restore mobility by reading people’s minds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Can a baby aspirin-sized device know what we’re thinking? Could it help someone who is paralyzed to move again?

Dr. Leigh Hochberg is a Professor of Engineering at Brown University, the Director of the Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology at the Providence VA Medical Center, a Neurologist at Mass General and a Principal Researcher for BrainGate clinical trials.

In the video above, Dr. Hochberg discusses cutting-edge technology that aims to restore mobility to those suffering from neurological injuries or diseases by essentially reading a patient’s mind, and whether this could someday be used to make a call or send an email just by thinking about it.

To learn more, head to BrainGate.org.

