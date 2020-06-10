PVD Food Truck Events Will Continue This Summer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – There is no doubt this summer will look much different than others with gatherings permitted in only small numbers.

This is the 6th year for PVD Food Truck events.

Founder Eric Weiner says, “It came apparent very quickly for us that the beginning part of the season was going to be lost and that the entire season was in jeopardy.”

The industry follows the restaurant guidelines for Covid 19 and is taking a big hit.

“It’s a massive hit. It’s 75-80 percent reduction in revenue across the board – for the trucks, for the musicians..the sponsors aren’t getting the return on their investment for sponsoring,” said Weiner.

One of their most popular events is Food Truck Fridays and includes a partnership with Roger Williams Park Zoo.

“That event generally has 15- 18 trucks, live music, beer & wine and 7 or 800 people show up every week,” explained Weiner.

The annual summer events will be spread out across the Ocean State.

“Rather than having 15 trucks in one local with beer and wine and music we will have 10 trucks in five different locations. People can either order online in advance or go pick up their food from the truck and they can go and find their own place to have their own virtual event,” stated Weiner.

The live music many crave will be streamed online.

“Now that we are in Phase 2 of gatherings of 15 are permitted. We are going to run some of those old fashioned radio contests where some of our followers can actually win an invite to the secret sound stage to see the musicians play in person.” Weiner continued, “They can still have real food truck food, they can still have local beverages, they can still listen to live music. They just can’t do it all in the same place.”

They are hoping in Phase 3 of the re-opening process they will be able to park many trucks in a large park – enjoying food while safely social distancing – while eventually moving beer, wine and live music back as well.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. You can reach out to me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we may share your stories in the days ahead.