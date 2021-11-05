Pulse of Providence: The City Hall battle over removing the city clerk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence’s city clerk has been embroiled in controversy for months amid complaints about his behavior from his deputy clerks, and his pushback that he is being targeted for removal.

Two investigations surrounding harassment complaints came to conflicting conclusions, and later this month the Providence City Council will host its first-ever hearing to potentially remove a public official.

Target 12 has been reporting on the controversy since July. In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Shawn Selleck tells his side of the story, accusing City Council President John Igliozzi of a political power play to install a new city clerk.

Following that interview, Igliozzi responds to Selleck’s claims and calls the allegations against him “horrific.”

Watch both interviews in the full episode of Pulse of Providence in the video above.