Pulse of Providence: Senate District 4 Candidates Dominick Ruggerio and Lenny Cioe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic primary voters in Senate District 4 will have a choice between Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Lenny Cioe, a registered nurse, for the district that straddles North Providence and Providence.

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Steph Machado ask the two candidates where they stand on issues ranging from the state’s budget to Providence schools to the movement to defund police. The candidates also weigh in on Ruggerio’s decision earlier this year not to support a bill that would have sent mail ballot applications to all voters for the primary.

There are no Republicans running in the race. The primary is on Sept. 8.

