Pulse of Providence: Police Chief Hugh Clements

Pulse of Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Shootings and homicides are soaring in Providence after years of decline, prompting alarm and spurring efforts to tamp down on the violence.

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Steph Machado sits down with Col. Hugh Clements for an in-depth conversation about what’s causing the gun violence, how guns are making their way onto the streets and what police are doing to tackle it.

