PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune has represented Ward 3 on the Providence City Council for five years, and is now hoping to be elected mayor of the capital city.

LaFortune faces Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13.

Pulse of Providence sat down with all three candidates to discuss their campaigns and views on issues of the day, from the continuing pension problem to the controversial new license plate readers. LaFortune’s episode is the second to be released in the series this week.

Watch the interview with Nirva LaFortune above, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. And stay tuned for the third and final interview of the week with Brett Smiley, coming Thursday.