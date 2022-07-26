PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s just about a month left until the first votes are cast in the race for Providence mayor, and former deputy secretary of state Gonzalo Cuervo is up against Nirva LaFortune and Brett Smiley for the open seat.

Pulse of Providence interviewed all three mayoral candidates in the past week, the second appearance for each of the the Democrats on the program.

With the August campaign rush ahead, can Cuervo and LaFortune catch up to the financial leader that is Brett Smiley? Where do the candidates stand on the plan to create a partly elected school board, or the new license plate cameras going up in Providence? Will they pull the trigger to borrow $515 million for pension system? And why hasn’t Mayor Elorza endorsed anyone yet?

The only thing we do know is that the winner will be determined on Sept. 13; there are no Republicans or independents who qualified for the November ballot.

Watch the interview with Gonzalo Cuervo in the video above, or listen wherever you get your podcasts. And stay tuned this week for more mayoral candidate interviews.