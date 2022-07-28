PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Making his second bid for the office, Brett Smiley is facing Gonzalo Cuervo and Nirva LaFortune in the three-way race for mayor of Providence.

The Democratic primary is on Sept. 13, with the winner all but guaranteed to be mayor, as no other candidates will be on the general election ballot in November.

Pulse of Providence sat down with all three candidates for a series of interviews released this week. The candidates answered questions about their campaigns and where they stand on the Providence school system, city services, the pension problem and the controversial new license plate cameras.

Smiley’s interview is the third and final episode in the series. Watch the full interview with Smiley above, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

And check out the interviews with Cuervo and LaFortune on Pulse of Providence.