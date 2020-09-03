Pulse of Providence: Jose Batista, candidate for House District 12

Pulse of Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The only seat in Providence’s General Assembly delegation without an incumbent running this fall is House District 12 in South Providence.

Incumbent Rep. Joseph Almeida initially filed to run for re-election, but withdrew from the race and endorsed Democrat Carlos Cedeno.

Cedeno and Jose Batista are facing off in a two-way Democratic primary on Sept. 8. There are no Republicans or independents running in the race.

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Steph Machado talks with Jose Batista about his candidacy, his role as the executive director of the Providence External Review Authority and what he will do if elected to the House of Representatives.

Despite numerous requests, Carlos Cedeno did not agree to be interviewed for this episode.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

9/1/2020: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour