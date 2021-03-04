Pulse of Providence Ep. 9: Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune

Pulse of Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, D-Ward 3, has been fundraising for a potential run for mayor in 2022, when the seat will be open following Mayor Jorge Elorza’s two-term limit.

The councilwoman — who has represented Mount Hope and surrounding neighborhoods since 2017 — would join a field of Democratic candidates that include Brett Smiley, Gonzalo Cuervo, and possibly several other of her council colleagues who are term-limited next year and considering their next steps. (Council President Sabina Matos has also been considering a run, though she recently applied to be lieutenant governor.)

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, LaFortune explains her current thinking on that mayoral run, and answers questions about vaccine distribution in Providence, proposed pay raises for Providence Police and much more.

Watch the full episode Pulse of Providence in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/26/21: Zambarano Hospital Controversy

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community