Pulse of Providence Ep. 9: Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, D-Ward 3, has been fundraising for a potential run for mayor in 2022, when the seat will be open following Mayor Jorge Elorza’s two-term limit.

The councilwoman — who has represented Mount Hope and surrounding neighborhoods since 2017 — would join a field of Democratic candidates that include Brett Smiley, Gonzalo Cuervo, and possibly several other of her council colleagues who are term-limited next year and considering their next steps. (Council President Sabina Matos has also been considering a run, though she recently applied to be lieutenant governor.)

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, LaFortune explains her current thinking on that mayoral run, and answers questions about vaccine distribution in Providence, proposed pay raises for Providence Police and much more.

Watch the full episode Pulse of Providence in the video above.