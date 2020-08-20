Pulse of Providence: Senate District 5 Candidates Sam Bell and Jo-Ann Ryan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s statewide primary is on Sept. 8, and Providence has 21 General Assembly seats on the ballot.

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Steph Machado interviews the candidates for the Democratic primary race in Senate District 5, where City Council Majority Leader Jo-Ann Ryan is challenging incumbent Sen. Sam Bell.

The district includes Mount Pleasant, Federal Hill, Olneyville and parts of other city neighborhoods. Voters can check which district they live in and view their ballot here.

There are no Republicans running for the seat.

