Pulse of Providence: Dr. Elizabeth Goldberg (Episode 6)

Pulse of Providence

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Elizabeth Goldberg was appointed this earlier year by Mayor Jorge Elorza to fill a vacancy on Providence School Board, a role she took up this summer amid a state takeover of the schools and a pandemic that has vastly changed how school operates.

Goldberg, a Lifespan emergency medicine physician and associate professor at Brown University, is a mom of three kids: two current Providence Public School students and one future student.

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Steph Machado asks Goldberg to share her medical expertise on the safety of having students back in school, air quality concerns, and her perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providence

