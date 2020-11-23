CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Pulse of Providence: Dr. Ashish Jha (Episode 8)

Pulse of Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Ashish Jha was hired to be the next dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health before the coronavirus pandemic started, and by the time he arrived in Providence in September he had become a trusted national expert on the pandemic.

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Dr. Jha weighs in on Rhode Island’s upcoming two-week “pause,” the safety of indoor activities such as gyms, dining and school, and how families can celebrate Thanksgiving safely this year.

Jha also provides his latest thinking on when some level of herd immunity could be reached in Rhode Island, as multiple vaccine candidates prepare for potential authorization and distribution.

Watch the full episode in the video above.

Providence

