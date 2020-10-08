Pulse of Providence: Council President Sabina Matos (Episode 7)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three months into the new fiscal year, Providence is still without a new budget during a tight financial time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Steph Machado asks City Council President Sabina Matos about the potential for cutting the police budget, her stance on a proposed multi-hub bus system in Providence, whether she supports new proposals by Mayor Jorge Elorza for municipal reparations and guaranteed income and more.

You can watch the full episode in the video above.

Matos also shared her current thoughts on a potential run for mayor in 2022, when Elorza is term-limited as mayor and Matos is term-limited from seeking re-election to her council seat.

