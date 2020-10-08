Pulse of Providence: Council President Sabina Matos (Episode 7)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three months into the new fiscal year, Providence is still without a new budget during a tight financial time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Steph Machado asks City Council President Sabina Matos about the potential for cutting the police budget, her stance on a proposed multi-hub bus system in Providence, whether she supports new proposals by Mayor Jorge Elorza for municipal reparations and guaranteed income and more.

Matos also shared her current thoughts on a potential run for mayor in 2022, when Elorza is term-limited as mayor and Matos is term-limited from seeking re-election to her council seat.