Pulse of Providence: Council President John Igliozzi’s final year in office

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — John Igliozzi has been on the Providence City Council since Bill Clinton was president, but one year from now he will finally step down due to term limits enacted during his tenure.

Now the council’s president, Igliozzi has a lot of plans for his final year, including leading the once-per-decade process to amend the city charter, redrawing the city’s ward boundaries and figuring out how to spend a cascade of one-time cash from federal COVID relief.

The Providence Charter Review Commission — to which Igliozzi appointed himself, and of which he is now chairman — started meeting this week to discuss what changes should be made to the city’s governing document. Any proposed changes would be on the ballot for voters this November; last time, the charter review resulted in 10 ballot questions.

Igliozzi said he’s interested in expanding the council to add at-large council seats, which would represent the entire city, in addition to the 15 existing seats that each represent one ward. The Charter Review Commission’s discussions could also include creating an elected school board, term limits for certain city appointees and changes to the process to remove an appointed official, in response to the recent efforts to remove the city clerk.

The City Council will also soon begin vetting Mayor Jorge Elorza’s new proposal to spend nearly $124 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which the mayor submitted to the council this week.

Igliozzi said he wants to amend the plan to include an outside auditor to scrutinize how those who are awarded the funds are spending them, in order to avoid any impropriety.

The council president also says to expect a campaign announcement from him soon, as he mulls a run for statewide office.

He also says it would be “reckless” to fire dozens of unvaccinated Providence police officers, who are in danger of losing their jobs under the city’s new vaccine mandate.

