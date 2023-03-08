PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When he came to the U.S. from Colombia shortly before turning 13, Oscar Perez had a lot to learn — from a new language to getting used to snowy winters.

He’s now the Providence police chief, rising to the top job after nearly 30 years on the force. He became a dad his first year on the job, and has worked in a variety of bureaus from narcotics to community policing, all while being promoted from patrolman all the way up to colonel. He’s had to fire his service weapon on duty on two occasions.

Perez becomes chief at a time when recruitment is down, and conversations about policing are changing around the country.

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Perez tells his personal story of growing up in South Providence, his experience on the force thus far and his plans for the department.

Watch the full interview in the video above.