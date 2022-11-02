PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — City Councilor Rachel Miller says she’s now up to 11 fellow Democrats supporting her candidacy for council president. It’s more than enough to win the top job in January, as long as the coalition remains together. (Several Democratic nominees supporting Miller still face challengers in next week’s election, but most are unopposed.)

In this episode of Pulse of Providence, Miller discusses her top priorities if elected council president, including housing affordability, public safety and city services.

She also answers questions about the Superman building development deal, the future of the Providence Place mall and more issues the council could tackle in its next term.

Watch this full episode of Pulse of Providence in the video above, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.