PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 195 Redevelopment District Commission has a new leader, following the resignation of its former chairman last month. Marc Crisafulli was named chair of the commission by Gov. Dan McKee last week, replacing Robert Davis at the helm.

As the commission continues to try and sell off parcels of the land that used to be Interstate 195, Crisafulli says he wants to refocus on commercial and life sciences developments.

In this exclusive interview on Pulse of Providence, Crisafulli answers questions about affordable housing, parking requirements, and whether the Fane Tower is going to be built.

Watch Pulse of Providence in the video above, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.