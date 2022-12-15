PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Jorge Elorza is leaving office after eight years, wrapping up two terms leading the capital city that have been marked by a pandemic, crisis in education and ongoing pension problem.

Perhaps nothing loomed larger over Elorza’s second term than the state takeover of the Providence public school system.

Elorza contends he didn’t lose control of the schools — he gave them away. But now, extremely critical of the way the turnaround has gone, does the mayor regret anything?

In the above episode of Pulse of Providence, hear what the outgoing mayor has to say about the city schools, his signature achievements and unfinished businesses as he prepares to hand the keys to City Hall over to Mayor-elect Brett Smiley in January.