Providence’s Dueling Pianos bar closes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Dueling Pianos bar in Providence’s Davol Square has closed its doors.

In a brief announcement on its website and Facebook page, the Jewelry District nightspot’s managers said they were sharing the news “with great sadness” after eight years in business. They urged patrons to visit their Boston location, D’s Keys.

The bar’s neighborhood has seen a major transformation in recent years with the conversion of an old power plant into the South Street Landing educational complex as well as construction of the new River House student apartment building in its parking lot.

“With all of the construction blocking the view of us from the street coupled with the loss of our parking lot, we were unable to sustain sales,” Robert Morse, managing partner of the bar’s parent company D Street Music LLC, said in an email.

“As a matter of fact, some people thought we closed a year ago,” he continued. “We have a club in Boston and a customer told me two weeks ago that she was so sad when she heard we closed in Providence last year. We did billboards, social media, radio ads and Groupons, but nothing could save us.”

The Dueling Pianos location was previously home to the Hi-Hat, a jazz club that closed in 2011. The building’s owner is listed in city assessment records as Kentucky-based LS Davol Square LLC.

