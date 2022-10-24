2022 Legends for Literacy GalaFundraiser for the Jane Babcock Childhood Literacy Initiative.
The public is invited to join Legends from the worlds of sports, arts, and entertainment in a Gala evening to help us in providing innovative literacy education tools to students and teachers in Providence Public schools.
The gala will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25th at the Downtown Marriott, 1 Orms Street, Providence.
To purchase a ticket or become a sponsor go to www.providencerotary.org
