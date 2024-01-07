PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a snowy night in Providence on Saturday but moving into Sunday, the storm is still affecting the city.

12 News Reporter Lauren Brill went to the capital city and spoke with Mayor Smiley about the freezing temperatures that are incoming.

“Our biggest concern at this point is it’s about to get much colder, it’s been right around the freezing point for the last 24-hours,” said Smiley. “It’s going to drop to the low 20’s in Providence tonight and so any moisture on the ground is going to freeze. It’s going to be a little slippery.

Smiley also reminded residents to shovel their sidewalks to limit dangerous walking areas.