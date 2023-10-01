PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to a report, crews were called to Payton Street around 12:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired.

Around the same time, officers noticed a vehicle, a gray 2003 Honda Accord, speeding on Broad Street. They followed the car until it finally stopped at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police then say a 23-year-old man got out of the vehicle, covered in blood, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the body.

The victim was then put in a wheelchair, then brought inside to receive medical attention.

A passenger inside the vehicle told police they were driving on Payton Street when they were shot at by another vehicle, causing them to hit a truck that was parked on the street.

Officers saw that the Honda Accord did have ballistic damage.

Police searched the area of Payton street and did find spent shell casings at the scene.

At last check, the victim is in stable condition and under going further medical attention.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time.