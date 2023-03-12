PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Niantic Ave. late Saturday night. The scene is right near the Cranston line.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said one man was shot and is in critical condition. He said it’s also possible a woman was shot in the hand.

Police were seen photographing shell casings and scouring the area. Crime scene tape is blocking off a portion of the street.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to update it as we learn more.