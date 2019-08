Happy Labor Day Weekend! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. It was 11 years ago next month that Governor Carcieri announced he'd selected Deepwater Wind to develop an offshore wind farm for Rhode Island. The governor had big dreams: not only to expand clean energy, but also to make the state a hub for an emerging industry. It took eight years, and a hefty ratepayer subsidy, but in 2016 the nation's first offshore wind farm did indeed start operating off Block Island. And lately there have been multiple signs the state is making headway in achieving Carcieri's broader goal of wind-fueled job growth. "Right now we’re the only state in the country that has an offshore wind farm," Governor Raimondo said this week. "So I want to seize that momentum and recruit all the supply chain jobs to Rhode Island — which is a lot of jobs. It’s materials companies, equipment companies, maintenance companies, services companies." This summer Commerce RI has inked incentive deals to make Providence the U.S. headquarters for two British companies, GEV Wind Power and Boston Energy, with about 177 jobs combined. And this week the Danish offshore wind company Orsted -- which bought Deepwater last year -- held its global board meeting in Newport, including a luncheon where the governor spoke to the executives. "The fact that Orsted had their board meeting here and not in New York or Boston or Connecticut — that’s because we’re working our tail off to make Rhode Island the place," she said. (Nor does it hurt that Massachusetts, graveyard of Cape Wind, is now hitting federal roadblocks on Governor Baker's Vineyard Wind project, too.) There are no guarantees; it's easy to see how a place like New Bedford, with its $113 million Marine Commerce Terminal, could become the industry's biggest hub. But Raimondo says Carcieri laid the groundwork for Rhode Island to compete. "You've got to give the governor credit for having started it all," the Democratic incumbent said of her Republican predecessor.