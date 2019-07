PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating an overnight stabbing.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Elmwood and Princeton Avenues.

Investigators say a 37-year-old man was stabbed in his neck and slashed on his arm.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.