Providence Police arrest suspect in weekend homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police have a suspect in custody in the murder of a 41-year-old Providence man over the weekend.

Major David Lapatin said the suspect was arrested Monday morning and is being questioned, but has not been charged. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Lapatin said the 41-year-old victim, whose name has also not been released pending positive identification, was originally from Pakistan and worked at a Smithfield-area convenience store.

Captain Timothy O’Hara said police responded to his apartment at 123 Jewett St. in Smith Hill around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for well-being check because the victim did not show up to work. He was found dead inside.

Lapatin said it was a “gruesome scene,” but police are so far not describing the injuries that led to the man’s death. He was not shot or stabbed, according to police, and O’Hara described the injuries as “blunt force trauma.” A weapon has not yet been identified and the cause of death is pending autopsy results.

BREAKING: Providence Police have taken a suspect into custody in the murder of a 41-year-old man on Jewett St over the weekend. Suspect is being questioned and has not been charged yet. pic.twitter.com/l7F1nrtsA8 — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) July 22, 2019

This is the city’s 8th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.