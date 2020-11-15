CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Providence Municipal Courts cancel arraignments, hearings

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Municipal Courts Providence Municipal Courts has cancelled all arraignments and hearings until further notice, according to Chief Judge Frank Caprio.

This only affects already scheduled arraignments and hearings.

If you have an upcoming trial date, expect to get a new appearance date in the mail.

In the meantime, fines can be paid online or in person Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Providence Public Safety Complex on Washington Street.

Providence

