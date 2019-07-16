Providence library to host Drag Queen Story Hour

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The next local library to host a drag queen reading a book to children and their parents is Providence’s Rochambeau Library on Hope Street.

The Providence Community Library organization announced Tuesday that Rochambeau will host a Drag Queen Story Hour event this coming Saturday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m.

As she did in Fall River in June, drag queen Naomi Chomsky will be reading an age-appropriate book, the library’s Janet Fuentes said in a news release Tuesday.

The library anticipates a large number of participants, and Fuentes said they plan to have two or three readings back-to-back.

“Drag Queen Story Hour may help to curb bullying of LGBTQ or other kids who may be perceived as different, or feel themselves to be different, in all kinds of ways,” Fuentes said.

Rogers Free Library in Bristol had scheduled a story hour with a drag queen back in June but it was later canceled due to threats of protest—and then reinstated.

In both Bristol and Fall River, protestors peacefully gathered outside the libraries during the story hour—some of them affiliated with religious or church groups—though some gathered to counter-protest and show support for the event.