Providence gearing up for New Year’s Eve ball drop, fireworks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For those looking to get out of the house to ring in the new year, many events are happening across the state including a ball drop in Providence.

The capital city will hold its 3rd Annual One Providence New Year’s Eve by Skyline event. At the 2018 party, Providence celebrated its first-ever real ball drop to bring in 2019.

This year, Mid Atlantic Event Group has built a 125-foot structure from which the glowing ball will drop at midnight Tuesday.

Organizers say that having a ball drop is like bringing Times Square to Providence.

“Years past, we only suspended about 25 to 30 feet, and this year we’re going to push it up over 100 feet,” Kyle Kelly of Mid Atlantic Group said.

The ball is composed of LED lights, three feet in diameter, weighs 600 pounds, and one of only two in the United States.

The drop this year is 100 feet higher than at the 2018 celebration where the weather did not cooperate.

“Today is going to be a great test for us to see how many people come on the outside,” Skyline at Waterplace CEO Michael Mota said. “When it was cold and raining, we still had thousands of people. If we could get 10,000 people I really want to expand this.”

#SneakPeek Crews are rehearsing the ball drop for the One Providence New Year's Eve by Skyline event tonight!! Organizers tell me they want to bring Times Square to Providence @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/rrkc2wGMat — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) December 31, 2019

Mota said that with large crowds expected, security is a priority. People attending outside can bring bags but when going inside, those bags will be checked.

“We have Providence Police and Providence Firefighters, we have our own security,” Mota said. “My family is going to be here. I want to make sure you are going to be safe and your family can be here, as well.”

One Providence New Year’s Eve will feature an array of options to ring in 2020 including a Black Tie Gala with a five-course, sit-down dinner, entertainment from Xcess Band, two DJs, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Buy tickets »

If a gala is not your thing, you can experience a tented rooftop celebration at 9 p.m. featuring light fare from Skyline, cash bar and a front-row view of the ball drop and fireworks show. Buy tickets »

For those looking to celebrate with children, a heated family tent is available starting at 7 p.m. with children’s activities and refreshments. Buy tickets »

Anyone who wants to save money but also experience the celebration, there is complimentary outdoor entertainment including a laser light show and a fireworks display as well as the ball drop.

If you’re planning to celebrate the new year in Providence or anywhere else, public safety officials urge you to make a plan to get home safely, whether it be a designated driver, taxi, rideshare service, or staying in a hotel.

Providence Firefighters are offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve in an effort to keep everyone safe and roadways free of impaired drivers.

Rides to private residences within the city will be available from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday courtesy of Providence Fire Fighters IAFF Local 799. The union urges people to be patient when requesting a ride since only a limited number of off-duty firefighters will be available.

This is the sixth year the union is offering free rides through its “Safe Night” program. To request a ride, call (401) 272-7999.