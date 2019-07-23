Providence Diocese to turn over 70 years of records in sex abuse probe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The R.I. Attorney General’s Office and the R.I. State Police will now have access to nearly 70 years of records related to allegations of clergy sex abuse.

According to a memorandum of understanding signed Monday by Bishop Thomas Tobin and Attorney General Peter Neronha, investigators will now have access to files kept by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence dating back to 1950.

In an emailed statement, spokesperson Kristy dosReis said the review is to identify any cases that could possibly be charged and “ensure there are no credibly accused clergy in active ministry” as well as review the diocese’s current policies in “preventing and responding to allegations of child sexual abuse.”

The review will also look at how the church responded to previous reports of abuse.

“While this voluntary, additional disclosure by the diocese is an important step forward in our review, much additional work remains.” Neronha said in the release. “We will not hesitate to take any additional steps that may prove necessary to fully determine the scope of misconduct here and take appropriate action.”

The files will include the list of the 50 “credibly and publicly accused” clergy that was released last month. Of the priests and deacons listed, 31 were dead, and the remaining 19 still living had been removed from the ministry, according to the diocese.

A Target 12 review of the list showed the accused clergymen were assigned to 185 Rhode Island institutions in 32 of Rhode Island’s 39 municipalities.

In a statement Tuesday, Tobin said he welcomed the continued cooperation with the state agencies.

“It also affirms our longstanding commitment to transparency and accountability in dealing with clergy sexual abuse of minors,” he said.

The MOU struck between the state and the diocese expands on a 2016 agreement when the church pledged to forward all accusations to three agencies: the state police, local law enforcement and the attorney general’s office. The statement said the newest agreement will provide “fuller access to historical records.”

The files will be handed over to investigators within five days and be provided on a rolling basis throughout the review.

