Providence College names new athletic director

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard named Steven Napolillo the school’s next vice president and director of athletics on Wednesday.

This news comes a week after longtime vice president and athletic director Bob Driscoll announced that he is retiring at the end of the school year.

Driscoll held the role for the past 21 years. Napolillo will begin his tenure on July 1.

Napolillo began his career at Providence as assistant director of athletic relations in 2004. He rose through the ranks to his current title of senior associate athletic director and assistant vice president for external relations, which he has held since 2014. Napolillo, a Providence College graduate, has also been a men’s basketball administrator for the past three seasons.

“He played an integral role in coach searches resulting in the hiring of Head Men’s Ice Hockey Coach Nate Leaman, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Ed Cooley, Head Women’s Soccer Coach Sam Lopes, and Head Women’s Ice Hockey Coach Matt Kelly,” according to a press release from Providence College.

Napolillo has been heavily involved as a fundraiser at the college, including developing and leading the Friars Forever Athletic Fund.

“He played a decisive part in securing more than $75 million in gifts while supporting strategic decision making for additional capital projects on campus including the renovation of Schneider Arena and Alumni Hall, Anderson Stadium’s new soccer and lacrosse complex, the Ray Treacy Track and Field Complex and much more. He also worked closely with major gift donors as lead solicitor to secure a $10 million gift for the $30 million renovation of the Ruane Friar Development Center,” according to the release. “He has overseen the PC Athletic marketing, ticketing, and development office for the last decade during which time sales doubled to reach over $5.3 million dollars in ticket sale revenue.”