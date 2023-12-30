PROVIDENCE, RI – The #10 ranked Providence College Men’s Hockey Team scored three 3rd Period goal to defeat Brown in the 37th Mayors Cup game.
Chase Yoder, Taige Harding and Craig Needham helped the Friars avenge last year’s loss to the Bears.
by: JP Smollins
