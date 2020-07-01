1  of  2
Providence bridge work expected to cause delays this summer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Drivers heads up!

A deck repair project in Providence expected to cause delays this summer. According to RIDOT, traffic heading over the Broadway and Broad Street Bridges will soon be cut in half.

The two bridges carry commuters over Interstate 95 between the East and West Service Roads.

During the next two weeks, drivers using the Broad Street Bridge can expect a gradual lane reduction from four lanes of travel to just two.

Similar lane reductions over the Broadway bridge are expected in mid-July.

In addition, traffic will shift to the south side of the bridges, allowing workers to demolish and replace the northern sides.

The traffic pattern will be underway for the next 11 months and is expected to delay drivers, so consider an alternate route.

In the spring, work will continue on the southern side of the bridges.

Project completion is expected in spring 2022.

Providence

