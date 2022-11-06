EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s.

The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75.

Before noon on Sunday, the record high temperature was tied and then quickly beaten before it was noon.

According to the National Weather Service in Norton, Massachusetts, TF Green Airport hit 73 at 9:42 AM, smashing the old record of 72 set in 1948, 1959, 2015 and 2020.

The temperature will likely keep rising into at least the mid 70s this afternoon.

The record for the warmest high temperature in November is 81 set in 1950.

Temperatures in the 70s are expected again Monday. The record for November 7th is 76 last set in 2020.

The first five days of November this year are the third warmest first five days on record for Providence.