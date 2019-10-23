Protest group: No charges over pickup truck incident at Wyatt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A group of advocates say they are outraged after learning no criminal charges will be filed against a former Wyatt Detention Center captain who was captured on camera driving his truck into a line of protesters in August.

R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a grand jury’s decision not to charge former Captain Thomas Woodworth, who resigned following the incident involving a group of protesters organized by Never Again Action.

Former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg, who is now part of the advocacy group, slammed the decision to not bring charges.

“Attorney General Neronha has let everyone know it is OK to plow their vehicle into protestors they don’t agree with,” Regunberg said.

The group has protested the prison’s partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to house detainees while they await trial.

Neronha spokesperson Kristy dosReis declined to comment ahead of the press conference, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.