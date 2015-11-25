Private roads blamed for public headaches that leave residents trapped

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The potholes and ruts on Cory’s Lane are so deep, they’ve popped tires and dislocated ball joints, but there’s nowhere to turn for the residents of this and about 1,000 other private roads in the state if the owners don’t maintain them, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

Tracy Cabral, seatbelt secured, is jarred back and forth, looking like a rag doll during a recent drive down the road that leads to her home.

“It’s okay,” she said, smiling. “I’m used to it.”

Used to it, to the tune of a half-dozen blown tires and more.

“I’ve replaced ball joints. My car broke down over here,” she said, referring to a particularly deep divot. “The whole wheel fell off. The ball joint just let go.”

Cabral and her fiance Kyle Souza say they’ve looked everywhere for help, from town hall to the road’s owner, but nothing changes.

“I wish there was another way to get home,” Souza said. “But this is it.”

Tiverton Town Administrator Matthew Wojchik acknowledges that Cory’s Lane has “a tortured history.”

“Private roads are a big problem in our town and in others along the south coast, and it is a never-ending controversy,” he said. “But the town is under no obligation to repair it. It’s a private road.”

At the end of what Cabral calls an ugly road, her home sits on beautiful South Watuppa Pond.

The Cape Cod style home is actually on a strip of land that is part of Fall River.

Before her nightmare, the two-story was her brother’s dream home until he passed away, unexpectedly.

“So, I bought it,” she said. “Because I wanted to carry on and do everything he wanted to do in the house.”

According to Cabral, the road has gotten worse over the past six years, and other neighbors agree. But the bumps and holes are not the only issues.

One time, Cabral and Souza called police for a disturbance and heard this from an officer.

“Police told us they’re advised not to come down this road because it’s so bad,” Souza said. “Just because of the maintenance it would cause on their vehicles.”

Wojchik confirmed emergency vehicles are told to avoid Cory’s Lane and other substandard, private roads, but he said police and fire will respond to any “serious emergency.”

Cabral has also received multiple letters from oil companies who won’t deliver down Cory’s Lane.

“We no longer will be able to make deliveries to this address due to the road surface conditions,” Cabral said, reading from one of the letters. “It’s a game that we play. Which oil company will deliver to us this year?”

While Cabral owns her land and her house, 11 of her neighbors who live on the worst section of Cory’s Lane, lease their land.

One woman, who asked not to be identified, said she pays a monthly fee of $200 to Michael Albernaz to “rent the land.”

But she isn’t sure what if anything it covers.

“I don’t think maintaining the road is part of that,” she said. “It’s been like this for as long as I can remember.”

She hands the money to Albernaz, who according to Tiverton Tax Assessor’s records owns a home on Cory’s Lane.

Records indicate Albernaz, two of his brothers and two of his sisters own the 7.7 acres where the bumpiest section of Cory’s Lane snakes.

Lee DuBois lives on a piece of land that’s surrounded by the Albernaz property.

“[Michael Albernaz] is my cousin,” DuBois said. “But we don’t talk anymore.”

DuBois said in his opinion the road should be maintained by the Albernaz family, but he can’t remember the last time anyone did that.

Attempts to contact the landowners have been unsuccessful, and no one answered the door at the Cory’s Lane home owned by Michael Albernaz.

Souza said he has gone to Michael Albernaz multiple times, asking for him to repair the road.

“He said that he makes the money and he does whatever he wants with the money, and it has nothing to do with us,” Souza aid. “He just basically states that this is his property and that we’re lucky to even use the road.”

Wojchik understands the frustration, but emphasizes it would cost millions of dollars for the town to bring Cory’s Lane and other private roads up to code and then maintain them.

“It’s a lot of money to serve relatively few,” Wojchik said. “When you lease land you are at the mercy of the people who own it.”

Charles St. Martin, the Department of Transporation’s acting chief and public affairs officer, said the state does not keep an inventory of private roads, but individual towns do.

Target 12 called Rhode Island’s towns and cities and found out there are about 1,000 private roads in the state. Although, not every community responded, so the number could be higher.

See a full breakdown of privately owned roads in Rhode Island at the bottom of this story.

Tiverton has the most, with 162, a fact that Wojchik acknowledges.

“I think this is an issue for most south coast towns,” he said.

East Providence is on the other end of the spectrum with only two private roads.

As far as the likelihood that a town would take over a private road, Wojchik said it doesn’t make a lot of financial sense for taxpayers.

In Little Compton, where a town official said there are 20 miles of private roads, the town has reclaimed a private road in the past: in 1952.

That means for Cabral and her neighbors, the only shot at smoothing their ride home is the landowner.

“It’s very frustrating,” Cabral said. “Just not fair.”

