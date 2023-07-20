LOS ANGELES (WPRI) – One ticket worth $1.08 Billion matched all six Powerball numbers Wednesday night. The ticket was sold in Los Angeles, California.

The jackpot was the third highest in Powerball history. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the red Powerball was 24.

One ticket sold in Rhode Island is worth $2 Million. That ticket matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball. The person holding that ticket used the Power Play multiplier, which doubled the prize. In addition, there were 36 $1 Million dollar winning tickets sold, including three in Massachusetts and one in Connecticut.

The Powerball jackpot now returns to the minimum of $20 Million for Saturday night’s drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot remains at $720 Million for Friday night’s drawing.