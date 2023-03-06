NORTH SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Ponaganset outlasted Lincoln, 6-3, on Monday night in a decisive Game 3 in Division II boys hockey. After splitting the first two games of the series, the Chieftans roared to a 3-0 start. The Lions then took advantage of penalties to tie the game early in the second period. From there, Ponaganset’s defense settled in and didn’t allow another goal.

No. 5 seed Ponaganset will face No. 2 seed Rogers in the semifinals on Sunday March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Schneider Arena.