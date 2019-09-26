Poll: 76% of Mass. voters support South Coast Rail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A new poll released Thursday shows three of every four Massachusetts voters support the South Coast Rail project, and most would prefer footing the bill with new fees and taxes rather than asking riders and drivers to pay more.

The MassINC Polling Group asked Massachusetts residents a slate of questions related to expanding regional rail services and restructuring fares across the state. The results show three-quarters of respondents supported moving the state’s commuter rail toward a regional rail model, with greater flexibility and more frequent services to and from Boston.

“Residents seem to appreciate the potential of the rail system to do more than it does right now,” said Steve Koczela, president of The MassINC Polling Group, in a statement. “They see rail as part of the solution to other problems, too: congestion, climate, and economic development outside Boston.”

The poll surveyed 1,430 Massachusetts registered voters and covered a range of transit projects in different parts of the state. And residents of southern Massachusetts and Rhode Island might be especially interested in results related to the so-called South Coast Rail project, which would connect Boston, Fall River and New Bedford with train services.

“Strong majorities support making big-ticket investments like East-West rail, South Coast Rail, and the North South Rail Link,” the MassINC pollsters wrote in the report.

A whopping 76% of respondents said they supported extending rail service to the South Coast, the poll found, including 38% who strongly supported the idea and 38% who somewhat supported it.

Massachusetts governors have promised rail service to Fall River and New Bedford since the early 1990s, and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker joined local and state officials in July to celebrate the groundbreaking of the first phase of the project.

Phase I is slated to connect diesel trains from New Bedford, Fall River and Taunton to South Station on a route using the existing Middleboro line. The first part of the project is expected to cost $1 billion and by completed by 2023.

Phase II, meanwhile, would include the electrification of the Stoughton line, but it has no established timeline and could cost upward of $3.2 billion.

The high cost associated with building expanded regional rail service is a sticking point for many who want greater connection between the bustling economic hub of Boston and other parts of the state where cost of living and housing prices are lower.

The voters polled by MassINC, however, were receptive to the idea of tapping into potential revenue sources to pay for the high costs.

To help pay for the projects, more than 70% of respondents favored contributions from real estate development near rail stations, 67% supported a regional “cap-and-invest” program called the Transportation Climate Initiative, and 61% supported the so-called Fair Share surtax on income greater than $1 million.

The respondents, however, were not keen on asking riders and drivers to pay more to raise the funds. Two-thirds of respondents opposed asking riders and drivers to pay more through higher fares or by raising the state’s gas tax. More than 60% opposed higher parking fees, and more than half opposed congestion charges.

Half of the respondents said fares are already too high, and a majority strongly supported lower fares across the board and offering discounts to low-income and off-peak riders.

“Our research has found evidence that high commuter rail fares are discouraging low- and middle-income residents from riding, and that lower fares might bring new riders,” said Tracy Corley, MassINC’s research fellow for transit-oriented development, in a statement. “It’s encouraging to know that the public sees the problem posed by high fares and supports doing something about it.”

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.