Zachary Cunha confirmed as US attorney for Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The full U.S. Senate has approved on a voice vote the nomination of Zachary Cunha to be the next U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island.

Cunha is currently chief of the civil division for the U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island.

The U.S. attorney is the top federal law enforcement official in the state responsible for overseeing an office that prosecutes federal cases in the state.

Cunha was nominated by President Joe Biden in September on the advice Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.

“Mr. Cunha already has an exemplary record of service in the U.S. Attorney’s office,” the senators said in a joint statement. “He steps into this new, elevated role ready to serve and protect the people of Rhode Island with integrity and distinction.”

Cunha has been a federal prosecutor since 2005 and joined the Rhode Island office in 2014.