‘You can’t really ignore us anymore’: RI Black and Latino Caucus chairwoman says group has most members in its history

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While the R.I. Legislative Black and Latino Caucus currently has the most members in the group’s history, Chairwoman Rep. Karen Alzate believes there’s still not enough representation.

“There is power in numbers, however, more has never hurt us,” Alzate said during an interview on 12 News Now at 4.

Despite this, the caucus has 21 members, and she feels they do have an advantage this year.

“With 21, you can’t really ignore us anymore,” she said.

In the video above, Alzate also discusses the group’s priorities moving forward.