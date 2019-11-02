WPRI’s Joe Fleming inducted into Pawtucket Hall of Fame

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Longtime Eyewitness News political analyst Joe Fleming was inducted into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame on Friday night, a tribute to his long careers in both politics and public education.

Fleming, who has been with WPRI 12 since 1984, also served for years as an educator in the Pawtucket schools. He was part of a group that also included Rhode Island Foundation President Neil Steinberg and Pawtucket Library Director Susan Reed.

Here he is, the man of the hour, @wpri12’s political analyst Joe Fleming and his official induction into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/SnWDOIzrlC — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) November 2, 2019

So psyched to be here at the @PawtucketArmory to celebrate @wpri12 pollster Joe Fleming getting inducted into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame



Joe has forgotten more about RI politics than @TimWhiteRI and I will ever know – he’s the best. And a great friend too



Congrats Joe!! pic.twitter.com/k1f9pqe6L4 — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) November 1, 2019

In the above video, WPRI 12 politics editor Ted Nesi looks back on Joe Fleming’s time with WPRI and why he is respected on both sides of the aisle.