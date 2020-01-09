Would-be Kennedy successors raise over $2 million

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump come at the very time that Capitol Hill usually tends to its mound of unfinished business. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The candidates vying to succeed Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III won’t lack for cash.

With five of the six Democratic hopefuls in the 4th Congressional District now having announced their 2019 fundraising hauls, the group has reported more than $2 million raised so far, with months left to go before the September primary.

Brookline resident Alan Khazei, founder of City Year, revealed Thursday morning he raised $796,564 through Dec. 31, leaving his campaign with $633,149 in cash on hand at year’s end. That put him on top financially among the candidates.

“Heading into the new year, I am humbled by the enthusiasm of our grassroots supporters,” Khazei said in a statement. “I’m inspired by the people powered, progressive politics emerging in our district and across our country.”

Second place went to Newton City Councilor Jake Auchincloss, who said he raised $609,000 during the three months ended Dec. 31, leaving him with $554,000 in cash on hand.

In third place was Becky Grossman, another Newton city councilor and the first candidate to jump into the race after Kennedy’s announcement, who said she raised $406,000 between Sept. 24 and the end of the year, a time frame that stretched slightly longer than the fourth quarter.

Behind Grossman was former Brookline City Councilor Jesse Mermell, whose campaign said she raised $351,000 during the quarter and finished with $236,700 in cash on hand.

Ihssane Leckey — who entered the race as a progressive challenger when Kennedy was still running for re-election — raised about $33,000 and ended the quarter with $45,000 in cash on hand, her campaign said.

One of the six candidates still has not reported his fundraising totals: Dave Cavell, a former assistant attorney general and Obama administration alum who was the last of the group to enter the race.

